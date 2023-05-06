Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has negatively impacted a lot of projects including the latest drama series 'The Venery of Samantha Bird' as the production of the show is kept on hold for two episodes earlier than the finale.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the production of the show which was been shot in Montreal got affected due to WGA. Numerous shows have been affected by the strike which demands better pay for the writers unless no more stories will be delivered.

The series features actress Katherine Langford in the lead role. The storyline revolves around the character of Samantha Bird (Katherine), who meets her childhood love again on a visit to her hometown in England. As they fall in love and start living, the fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The movie offers a disturbing portrayal with an insight into addictive love and relationships in a small New England town, it reported.

Finn Jones, Embeth Davidtz, Francesca Reale, Brenda Strong, Adam Faison, Shalini Bathina and Tyrone Marshall Brown are also part of the series.

Earlier WGA strike made multiple projects go on hold or either shut down. 'Late-Night' shows were also closed as the demands of Hollywood writers are yet to be fulfilled. (ANI)

