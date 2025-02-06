Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Actors Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi talked about their upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam' and shared their working experience in it.

The story of 'Dhoom Dhaam' flips the idea of "happily ever after." As Koyal (played by Yami Gautam), a carefree and wild woman, ties the knot with Veer (played by Pratik Gandhi), a timid and animal-loving veterinarian, their wedding night spirals into unexpected chaos. The newlyweds find themselves on a wild adventure filled with twists, quirky characters, and surprises that redefine what it means to be "just married."

Also Read | 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Song 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan': Rakul Preet Singh-Bhumi Pednekar Vie for Arjun Kapoor’s Attention in This Peppy Track Crooned by Badshah (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Yami said, "It is a story of one night and how after a door bell it turned into an unforgettable night. But at the same place there is fun, adventure and these two newly weds get a chance to know each other..this is 'Dhoom Dhaam'"

Pratik also spoke about the film, saying, "It is a very intriguing story. Veer never thought that he would experience such an adventure after marriage. Moreover, with each passing moment, he is also finding a new layer of trait in Koyal. So, at one point there are surprising incidents, at the same place he is looking at a different and new side of Koyal."

Also Read | 'Wouldn't Have Married Him...': Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Being 'Hurt' by Dishonesty in Past Relationships Before Marrying Nick Jonas.

Yami shared if she found any one in real life who resembles her on-screen character Koyal, "Koyal is a reflection of many characters. Somebody asked me from where this mummy-sister dialogue came and I suggested this one as I still remember in college days during any fight or argument my sister Surilie used mummy-sister. Although, she never uses cuss words and was very bindass and fun-loving but certain times she uses these words and from there I got an idea..."

She added, "The most challenging part of the film was shooting at night that too with complete energy."

In January, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the film promises an "unpredictable ride".

The trailer offers a glimpse into the "unpredictable" chemistry between Yami and Pratik. The storyline follows newlyweds Koyal and Veer, whose seemingly perfect evening turns into a chaotic night filled with deceptive identities, surprise guests, and hilariously awkward situations.In the trailer, Yami is seen delivering punches and kicks, showcasing a fierce side, while Pratik appears bewildered as the events unfold.

The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Reflecting on her role as Koyal, Yami Gautam expressed excitement about the film, marking her return to the screen after almost a year."Koyal defies the usual 'bride' stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before. I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with her. I thoroughly enjoyed donning this role for Dhoom Dhaam. This film is a wild, unpredictable ride and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this journey on Netflix this Valentine's Day," Yami shared earlier.

Director Rishab Seth praised the lead actors, saying,"Yami and Pratik bring such an effortless charm to their roles, making Koyal and Veer's journey all the more delightful. We had an incredible time bringing this madcap adventure to life, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix as the perfect celebration of love."

'Dhoom Dhaam' is set to stream on February 14, making it a perfect watch for Valentine's Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)