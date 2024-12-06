Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Netflix has announced the release of 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous', a docu-film that revolves around the life of the Indian hip-hop star and music artist.

The film, directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, is set to premiere on December 20.

Also Read | 'I'm Still Single': Mamta Kulkarni Clarifies She's Not Married to Vicky Goswami, Reveals She's Back in India After 24 Years for Kumbh Mela 2025.

The makers, on Friday, took to Instagram to share the announcement along with a poster of the hip-hop star.

"The name you know, the story you don't. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on 20 December, only on Netflix!" read the caption of the post.

Also Read | Amber Heard Expecting Second Baby After Legal Battle with Johnny Depp – Reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDOao3dSMV7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh. The docu-film will shed light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

Sikhya Entertainment, best known for its Oscar-winning projects, has produced the film with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain at the helm. The editing is done by Deepa Bhatia, while Raunaq Bajaj serves as associate producer.

Honey Singh became a household name in India with hits like 'Brown Rang', 'Angrezi Beat', and 'Dope Shope'. However, his career took a dramatic turn when he disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years, later revealing he had been battling mental health issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)