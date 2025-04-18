Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Penn Badgley, star of the hit series 'You,' has spoken candidly about his struggles with body dysmorphia throughout his childhood.

As per People magazine, in an interview, the 38-year-old actor revealed that he often felt like he was not good enough and wanted a different body.

Badgley attributed his body dysmorphia to a combination of factors, including his parents' divorce, social isolation, and the pressures of being an actor.

He said that his role as Dan Humphrey on 'Gossip Girl' exacerbated his body image issues, as the show's focus on aesthetics made him feel like he needed to conform to certain beauty standards.

Badgley considered giving up on his acting career at one point, but credits his spirituality with helping him persevere.

He practices daily prayer and meditation, and prioritises meaningful relationships with family and friends.

"That is what allowed me to persevere through the disillusionment, all the things I'd been grappling with, and then come back to it all, but with hopefully some kind of inner transformation," he said during the interview, as quoted by People magazine. (ANI)

