Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap, known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D, recently confirmed moving away from Mumbai, citing a toxic environment in the industry. In the wee hours of Friday, April 18, Anurag took to X (previously Twitter) and addressed the rumours circulating that he had quit filmmaking after moving out of Mumbai. Dismissing the speculations, the filmmaker claimed that he is "busier than Shah Rukh Khan" and that his schedule is packed till 2028. A ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Reunion: Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Come Together for This ‘Three-Generational’ Click (View Pic).

In his X post, Anurag Kashyap dismissed rumours about quitting filmmaking, clarifying that he has simply moved cities and is busy with several projects. He wrote, "I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking . For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan ( I have to be, I don’t make as much money) I don’t have dates until 2028."

I have relocated cities.i have not left filmmaking . For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than shah rukh khan ( I have to be, I don’t make As much money😂) I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out… — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 17, 2025

Kashayap further added, "I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or maybe three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day. So pls go suck your own c@&₹ or if you are flexible enough lick your own a**." It was in March that Anurag Kashyap revealed that he had moved out of Mumbai without disclosing the new city. Reports suggest that he has shifted to Bengaluru.

Announcing his decision to move out of Mumbai and quit Bollywood, Kashyap had said that the industry had become too toxic and was only busy in chasing box office numbers. He said, "I've left Mumbai. I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets trying to make the next INR 500 or INR 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone." ‘Disgusted’: Anurag Kashyap Plans To Relocate From Mumbai to South, Expresses Displeasure With S Shankar’s Views on ‘Game Changer’ (Watch Video).

For those who don't know, Anurag Kashyap is already making waves with his exceptional acting skills in the South Indian industry. He has been a part of acclaimed films like Maharaja (2024), Viduthalai Part 2 (2024) and Rifle Club (2024), among others.

