Los Angeles, May 29 (PTI) Actor Victoria Pedretti will play the lead role in upcoming movie "Lucky".

The film is based on author Alice Sebold's 1999 memoir of the same title, according to Variety.

Pedretti will play 18-year-old Alice, a burgeoning writer in her freshman year at Syracuse University.

After being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger in a tunnel near her college campus, the story explores how the traumatic experience shaped the rest of her life.

"Intent on putting her rapist behind bars. Alice is equally determined to reclaim some semblance of a normal life. Refusing to allow her rapist to take her chance at an education and her future, Alice manages to reclaim her sexuality, her sense of self, and ultimately, her voice," the film's description read.

Karen Moncreiff is on board to write and direct the feature film, which will be produced by James Brown.

Timothy Mucciante, Victoria Romley and Jonathan Bronfman will serve as executive producers.

Pedretti broke out with her performance in "The Haunting of Hill House", which she followed up with "The Haunting of Bly Manor".

She is set to reprise her role of Love Quinn in the third season of smash hit series "You".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)