Washington, DC [US], October 17 (ANI): The makers of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's starrer 'The Drama' have announced the release date.

A24 shared that the movie would hit theatres on April 3, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the plot details are kept under wraps, although the storyline is suggested to be about a couple whose romance takes an unexpected and dramatic turn just before their big day.

The Drama is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, whose previous credits include the Golden Globe-nominated Dream Scenario, starring Nicholas Cage. His new film, which finished shooting late last year, also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates, in addition to Zendaya and Pattinson, according to the outlet.

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen are producing The Drama through their Square Peg banner alongside Kristoffer Borgli and Tyler Campellone of Dilemma Films, and in collaboration with A24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zendaya is a two-time Emmy winner for her role on HBO's Euphoria; she was also featured in the 2024 films Challengers and Dune: Part Two.

Pattinson played the title role in Warner Bros.'s 2022 superhero movie The Batman, which was a massive success in grossing north of USD 770 million at the worldwide box office. He's had a busy 2025, shooting both Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve's third Dune installment. And he's now readying to start shooting Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II in Spring 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

