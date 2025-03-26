Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Zendaya and filmmaker Barry Jenkins are working together on a new movie about music legend Ronnie Spector, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the actress is set to play the famous singer, while Jenkins will direct the film.

Also Read | 'T-Series, Stop Being a Stooge': Kunal Kamra Calls Music Company's Copyright Notice 'Mafia Tactics' As Comedy Case Takes New Turn.

The movie will focus on Spector's life, including her success as the lead singer of The Ronettes and her difficult marriage to producer Phil Spector. The script is written by Dave Kajganich and aims to show the emotional journey of Spector's life, rather than just her music career.

Ronnie Spector became famous in the 1960s with songs like Be My Baby and Walking in the Rain. Her powerful voice and the unique style of The Ronettes made them one of the top girl groups of the time. They even toured with 'The Rolling Stones' and were friends with 'The Beatles'.

Also Read | 'Knife Attack on Father Made Me Realise Life Can Change Overnight': Sara Ali Khan's First Reaction on Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident.

However, Spector's personal life was troubled. She married Phil Spector in 1968, but later revealed that he kept her locked in their home. She eventually left him in 1974. Phil Spector was later convicted of murder in 2009 and died in 2020. Ronnie Spector passed away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, A24 acquired the hot spec script in 2022 and will produce the movie along with Zendaya and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)