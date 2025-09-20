Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared fresh details about the arrangements to bring back the mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore after suffering complications during a scuba diving session.

The Assam CM, on Saturday, took to his X account to inform that Singaporean authorities are conducting a post-mortem before the body is handed over to India.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma wrote, "Singaporean authorities have confirmed that a post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg will be conducted. We expect this to conclude by 2 PM SGT. Thereafter, his mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities, and we shall begin the process of bringing him home. I shall keep all of you posted."

Earlier, CM Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the late singer's residence in Guwahati to express condolences to the bereaved family. Sharing his sentiments, he posted, "Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon."

Meanwhile, fans across Assam, including in Guwahati and Jorhat, were seen breaking down as they paid emotional tributes to the beloved singer.

On Friday, the Northeast India Festival, in its statement, confirmed that the 51-year-old artist developed serious breathing issues during the scuba diving session.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg. Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Known for his contribution to the Indian music industry, Zubeen Garg had delivered memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. One of his most popular releases came with the song 'Ya Ali' from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer Gangster. (ANI)

