Los Angeles, Jul 31 (PTI) Amazon Studios is developing a teenage Lady Macbeth musical that will be produced by actor Channing Tatum and entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SJ Inwards will pen the script while John McPhail is attached to direct.

Tatum will produce the project with his partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets via their banner, Free Association.

The story derives its references from Lady Macbeth, one of literature's most prominent characters and a key figure in William Shakespeare's “Macbeth”.

It is said to focus on a teenage girl who struggles with her morality as she faces with the dreadful consequences of her ambition.

Braun is producing the musical through his company SB Project along with Scott Manson and James Shin. PTI

