Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is taking new turns on daily basis. The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetment of suicide along with five others. While Bihar police is interrogating in the matter, newer details surface on the social media. Recently, a viral video surfaced where Rhea is seen enacting a character in it. The date of the recording of this video is unclear and her talk in the same raised many eyebrows. Now, Rhea has reportedly clarified that she was enacting of her 'characters.' Sushant Singh Rajput Never Texted Ankita Lokhande About His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

As per a report by Zoom TV, her team has issued clarification that she was playing a character that she used during one of her stand-up comedy act. The statement reported by the publication says, "I saw the black dress video. I was doing a stand up comic act. I like to do stand up comedy sometimes. Tai is one of the characters I play." Here's the video in the question.

Viral Video of Rhea:

Meanwhile, there are reports of Sushant's bank statement which say that transactions were made for Rhea's use. The reports say that the expenses were made for Rhea's make-up, parlour, flights, hotel stays and also for her brother Showik. On the other hand, Rhea is claiming that she is being 'falsely implicated.'

