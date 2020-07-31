There is now a fight between OTT platforms plus filmmakers and theatre owners. As if the world needed another topic to disagree over in middle of a pandemic. Many producers have picked OTT platforms to release their film, skipping a theatrical release with cinemas shut across the nation. This has irked cinema owners who are asking to wait for this lockdown to be over and resume operations. Renuka Shahane has weighed in on the debate. Bollywood's Favourite Bhabhi Renuka Shahane Has a Joke on Bhabhi Papad (Read Tweet).

The popular actress will be making her directorial debut with the Hindi film, Tribhanga. The movie stars Mithila Palkar, Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and will drop on Netflix. To be noted, Tribhanga was commissioned by the streaming platform that means it was never supposed to release theatrically. Renuka Shahane Calls Akshay Kumar an ‘Angel’ After He Contributes to the Treatment of Her Friend’s Mother (Read Tweets).

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Renuka has said that she doesn't blame the producers who want to present their film online. "I am sure in a way it is a loss for them as none of them planned to release their film on an OTT. You have to be flexible now. My heart goes out to theatre owners. There are some producers, who can wait with their releases but there are producers who can’t sustain," she said.

"The only way that theatre owners can be supported is through the government," she added.

"We do not have any idea when the theatres will open, what kind of social distancing will be introduced. The ticket prices might go up will go up because theatres will also have to be maintained and how many people will be okay with it. Anyway people are scared of going to confined spaces," Renuka explained.

