Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Abhishek Bachchan is a happy Chelsea fan as the actor has received a special letter from the football club, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The 44-year-old actor, who is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, shared the photo of the letter on Instagram.

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra Opens Up On Joining The Rajan Shahi Show, Comparisons With Ritvik Arora and More (Deets Inside).

"This made my week. Thank you so much @chelseafc The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!!! #ktbffh," Abhishek wrote in the caption.

ln the letter, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said that he along with the players of the club were moved when they heard about what Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | All that Hailey Bieber Needs is a Gucci Blazer to Look So Stunning on Vogue India's New Cover!.

"We heard you aren't very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best. I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times.

"On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes," Azpilicueta wrote in the letter.

Abhishek has been a die-hard fan of the English professional football club based in Fulham, London. He is the co-owner of Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC and has often been seen following football diligently with his colleagues from Bollywood.

The actor was admitted to hospital on July 11. His wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for COVID-19, were recently discharged from the hospital.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Amazon Prime Video web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows". He will next feature in "The Big Bull", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and crime thriller "Bob Biswas".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)