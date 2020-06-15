Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertenment News | Eminem Shares List of His Favourite Rappers

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:42 PM IST
Eminem Shares List of His Favourite Rappers
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 15 (PTI) Rapper Eminem has shared a list of his favourite rappers, which includes the likes of Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar.

The "Not Afraid" hitmaker's choice came as a surprise response to YouTuber NoLifeShaq's tweet reading: "Who is the greatest rapper of all time?"

NoLifeShaq, real name Shaquille Davis, also shared a video attached of himself sending the same question to others, including Drake and Travis Scott, over direct message on Twitter.

Eminem laid out his list, saying "For me, in no particular order... Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook.... (sic)"

The 47-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, then added more names, tweeting: "Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane… (sic)"

Eminem previously shared a list of his favourite rappers, rapping in his 2002 song "Till I Collapse": "I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in / It goes, Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac and Biggie/ Andre from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me."

The rapper dropped his new album 'Music To Be Murdered By' in early 2020. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

