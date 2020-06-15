Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)

Internet is a tricky place as it can be both, a venomous spot as well as something from which one can take inspiration. However, amid the lockdown, all we are hearing is dreadful news back-to-back. Talking on the same lines, it's filmmaker Shashank Khaitan who recently bid adieu to Twitter. He is the one behind films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Tagging the micro-blogging site as a 'breeding ground for hate and negativity', the director posted an image of the same on Instagram. Mr Lele: Shashank Khaitan Warns Against Fake Calls For Auditions, Says Film Is Not Happening At Present.

"Finally deleted my twitter account... I am surely inconsequential, in terms of followers and reach for the platform... but I believe every voice is important... hope such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness ... Praying for a peaceful world always," his post's caption read. While it's clear Shashank wants to stay away from negativity and so took this step, however, the real reason for deactivating his Twitter is still unknown. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet).

Check Out Shashank's Instagram Post Below:

Well, as per the current scenario, we wonder if Khaitan did this because Bollywood's nepotism gang has been called out by netizens for Sushant Singh Rajput's death? Well, whatever may be the reason, he wanted peace and he claimed in his own way. Stay tuned!

