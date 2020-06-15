Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 15, 2020 06:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Shashank Khaitan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Internet is a tricky place as it can be both, a venomous spot as well as something from which one can take inspiration. However, amid the lockdown, all we are hearing is dreadful news back-to-back. Talking on the same lines, it's filmmaker Shashank Khaitan who recently bid adieu to Twitter. He is the one behind films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Tagging the micro-blogging site as a 'breeding ground for hate and negativity', the director posted an image of the same on Instagram. Mr Lele: Shashank Khaitan Warns Against Fake Calls For Auditions, Says Film Is Not Happening At Present

"Finally deleted my twitter account... I am surely inconsequential, in terms of followers and reach for the platform... but I believe every voice is important... hope such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness ... Praying for a peaceful world always," his post's caption read. While it's clear Shashank wants to stay away from negativity and so took this step, however, the real reason for deactivating his Twitter is still unknown. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)

Check Out Shashank's Instagram Post Below:

Well, as per the current scenario, we wonder if Khaitan did this because Bollywood's nepotism gang has been called out by netizens for Sushant Singh Rajput's death? Well, whatever may be the reason, he wanted peace and he claimed in his own way. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Dhadak Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Shashank Khaitan Shashank Khaitan Twitter Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput demise
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)
Karan Patel Criticises People Sharing 'Reach Out' Posts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Saying 'False Hope is the Biggest Trigger Of Depression'
TV

Karan Patel Criticises People Sharing 'Reach Out' Posts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Saying 'False Hope is the Biggest Trigger Of Depression'
MS Dhoni Feeling 'Very Morose' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says CSK Captain's Manager Arun Pandey
Cricket

MS Dhoni Feeling 'Very Morose' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says CSK Captain's Manager Arun Pandey
Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement