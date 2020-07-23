Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday approved detailed guidelines for shooting of films and music videos in the state, with restriction of 50 persons at the venue, along with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The development came after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh approved these guidelines on Wednesday and asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear directions in response to the request from a delegation of the entertainment industry, which approached the state government seeking permission to resume production activities.

Post approval by the CM, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra issued comprehensive guidelines granting permission to shoot films/music videos in the state, subject to certain conditions, according to a government release.

The applications for grant of permission for shooting would need to be submitted to the deputy commissioner giving full details of the location, number of days and timings for which such permission is sought.

After consulting the police authorities, the deputy commissioner would grant the permission and a copy of the permission shall be endorsed to the commissioner of police/senior superintendent of police for information and necessary action.

The guidelines further stipulate that the duration of shooting should be restricted to minimum possible time and not more than 50 persons should be present on location.

Shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic.

The filming venue should have sanitisers or soap and water, and the members present should frequently wash their hands.

Wearing of masks for all would be essential, except for the ones who are in front of the camera. Social distance will have to be maintained, except for the ones who are being filmed, as per guidelines.

In order to avoid crowding, adequate number of view-cutters and enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel would be ensured.

Meanwhile, in another decision, the Punjab Police have withdrawn 6,355 personnel from non-core duties to create COVID-19 reserves and reinforce its field force at police stations and in the armed battalions.

While 202 COVID-19 reserves have been created in police stations across districts, another 20 have been constituted in the armed battalions to improve operational readiness for enforcement of the various safety norms and protocols in place in the state.

