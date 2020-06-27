Los Angeles, Jun 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Matthew A Cherry will be directing the upcoming heist comedy "The Come Up" for New Line Cinema.

Cherry is best known for directing animated short film "Hair Love", which won him the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Michael Starrbury has penned the script for the film from an original idea by Jermaine Fowler, reported Deadline.

The project is being described as "Friday" meets "Ocean's 11" story.

Fowler will also star in the film alongside "Get Out" star Lil Rel Howery and The Lucas Brothers of "22 Jump Street" fame.

"I am super honoured to be working with Jermaine Fowler, Michael Starrbury, John Rickard and New Line on 'The Come Up'. Jermaine and Michael are two of the most exciting young creatives working today and I can't wait to start working with them," Cherry said.

John Rickard will produce the movie with Fowler as executive producer.

