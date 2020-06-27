Popular film director, writer and producer JJ Abrams turns 54 today. The man rebooted Star Trek and has produced some pathbreaking movies in Hollywood. Talking about his passion for filmmaking, he has said, "Making movies was more a reaction to not being chosen for sports. Other kids were out there playing at whatever; I was off making something blow up and filming it, or making a mould of my sister's head using alginating plaster." John Boyega Fears Losing His Hollywood Career for Supporting Black Lives Matter Campaign, JJ Abrams Comes to Rescue (Read Tweet).

While many will associate lens glares, a certain camera handling technique and few other factors that express his filmmaking style, Abrams has said that he doesn't have one. "I have no style. There are certain people who just have a visual sense that defines their work. You could probably watch 30 seconds of anything they do and you'll know exactly who directed it. I don't have that skill," he has said.

So, today on the filmmaker's birthday, we are going to talk about five of our favourite films that he has written, produced or/and directed. JJ Abrams on the First-Ever Same-Sex Kissing Scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: ‘Everyone Is Welcome in the Star Wars Galaxy’.

Mission Impossible 3

This first the first time Abrams directed a feature-length film. The Tom Cruise starrer action film has the tensest climax in the franchise. It rarely happens that someone else takes the spotlight from Ethan Hunt. Ethan's wife Julia has to bring him back to life with a makeshift defibrillator in the end. The scene is wow. The character of Julia, while goes missing from the screen in the subsequent movies, she plays a crucial role in Ghost Protocol and Fallout.

10 Cloverfield Lane

The atmospheric tension drives this movie. The psychological horror is in the same universe as the Cloverifled film but has a very different story altogether. In the end, the psychological film shifts genres and enters alien invasion territory.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

JJ Abrams only produced this one but he put his money on the right horse. This is one of the best action movies to have come out in recent times. The action is not a CGI spectacle like MCU movies. But despite relying on special effects, it is very raw. The exhilarating moments will keep you at the edge of the seat.

Super 8

An underrated gem in Abrams' filmography. The movie featuring a bunch of kids trying to protecting alien is an ode to films like ET and Alien and yet it stands apart. The simplicity is not overshadowed by the CGI spectacle.

Star Trek Beyond

One of the best Star Trek movies EVER. The script of the film does the heavy-duty lifting. Once again, the producer Abrams' was visionary enough to bet on this film.

In the future, Abrams will be developing three projects for HBO Max. There will be a spin-off series of Stephen King's The Shining, apart from Justice League Dark and Duster. He has also produced musical drama Little Voice for Apple TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).