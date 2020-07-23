New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) SpiceJet on Thursday said it will operate nine charter flights in association with bollywood actor Sonu Sood to repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan during the next two months.

"SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek (capital of Kyrgyzstan) to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today," the airline said in a press release.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"SpiceJet...will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. This special repatriation mission...has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood," the press release noted.

The low-cost carrier has operated over 400 charter flights to repatriate around 65,000 Indians from countries like Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Till now, more than 1.24 million people have been infected and around 29,600 people have died due to coronavirus in India.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

