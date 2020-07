Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Bihar police team, which is here to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday sought assistance from their counterparts in Mumbai to probe the matter, an official of the city police said.

The visiting team on Friday evening submitted a written application seeking assistance from the Mumbai police in probing the case, he said.

Members of the Bihar police team visited the DCP (Crime) office in suburban Andheri and submitted the application, the official said.

As a large number of media persons had gathered at the spot, Mumbai police personnel took the officers of the Bihar police in their vehicle and dropped them at a safe place nearby, he said.

A video of the Bihar police team being taken into the vehicle surfaced on some social media sites and messaging apps.

Asked about it, the official said the local police were only ensuring safety of the visiting team.

The four-member Bihar police team arrived here on Wednesday to probe the `abetment to suicide' case registered against Rajput's friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and others in Patna.

Rajput was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai police who are already investigating the alleged suicide by the actor have questioned several people from the film industry in connection with the case.

Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Rajput's father, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide, in Patna on Tuesday.

The Patna case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

