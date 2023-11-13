Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): In two separate incidents, customs officials at Trichy Airport seized gold worth over one crore rupees from two passengers.

In the first incident that took place on Saturday, the customs department seized seven gold biscuits weighing 700 grams and gold jewellery weighing 94 grams from a male passenger at Trichy Airport, said officials on Sunday.

The customs officials said that the passenger arrived at the Trichy Airport from Singapore by Air India Express Flight. The gold seized from him was valued at 47,75,400.

In another incident on Saturday, customs officials at the airport seized gold weighing around 995.500 grams from a male passenger.

The gold seized from him is valued at Rs 60,42,685.

The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a male passenger, said the customs officials. The passenger arrived at the airport from Dubai on an Air India Express flight. (ANI)

