New Delhi, November 12: The overall AQI of the national capital on Diwali evening on Sunday remained in the "poor" category. One of the hotspots, the Anand Vihar station was in the "poor" category with PM 10 at 272 and PM 2.5 at 240 while the CO was at 62 and NO2 was at 363 under "satisfactory" category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 7 p.m.

At the Bawana station, PM 10 reached 127, in the "poor: category while PM 2.5, at 99, was in the "moderate" category, while the CO reached 62 and NO2 at 63, both in the "satisfactory" category.

At the Dwarka Sector-8 station, the PM 10 reached 114, in "moderate" category while PM 2.5 was at 95 under the "satisfactory" category. The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the "moderate" category with PM 2.5 at 116 and PM 10 at 99, in the "satisfactory" category.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 130 while PM 10 reached 125, placing both under "moderate" category. The carbon monoxide (CO) reached 72, in "satisfactory" level and NO2 was at 12, in the "good" category.

At Delhi University's North Campus station, the PM 2.5 reached 111, in the "moderate" category and PM 10 at 97, in the "satisfactory" category while the CO was at 95, in a "satisfactory" level.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

