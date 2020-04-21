Erdogan: Turkey May Transition to Normal in June

World. (File Image)

Ankara, Apr 21 (AP) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes Turkey has reached a plateau in cases of the new coranavirus.

In an address to officials from his ruling party on Tuesday, Erdogan said Turkey could "transition to a normal life" in June, following a holiday that marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan — as long as measures aimed at curbing the virus' spread are adhered to.

Erdogan described the pandemic as the "biggest crisis since the Second World War in terms of the economic impact." Turkey has reported 90,980 coronavirus cases and 2,140 deaths.

The country is imposing weekend curfews and among other measures has banned people above the age of 65 and below the age of 20 from leaving homes. (AP)

