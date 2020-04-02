Essential Commodities, Vegetables Airlifted to Ladakh Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): An aircraft from Hindon Air Force Station carried vegetables and essential commodities to Leh in Ladakh amid the country-wide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus, an Aviation Ministry official said on Thursday.Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force said that it has also airlifted essential medical equipment and supplies from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the last three to four days.This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

