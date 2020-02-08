Exit Polls Are Not Exact Polls: Meenakshi Lekhi Expresses Confidence of BJP 'performing Well'

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday dismissed exit polls which showed AAP winning a big majority in the Delhi Assembly Elections saying that "exit polls are not exact polls".While expressing confidence that BJP will perform well, she claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is losing his Assembly seat."We used to have these review meetings daily. Today, this meeting took place a bit early. In this review meeting, we analysed what we, our workers observed on the ground, the strong and weak points. Second, the exit polls were analysed," she said while talking to ANI after a meeting."Exit Polls have taken the analysis of two booths per Assembly Constituency. This analysis is based just on 0.12 or 0.15 per cent considering that there are over 13,000 booths. Second, this analysis is based till 4 or 5 pm after which 11 to 15 per cent votes have been polled. So we think that our voter comes out of home after lunch. So these exit polls do not include that 11-15 per cent votes," she added.Recalling the exit polls during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she said: "Exit Polls are not the exact poll. I want to give an example that in 2019, exit polls were giving 220 seats to NDA whereas BJP alone won 303 seats. I am sure BJP will perform well.""I am saying Kejriwal is losing this Assembly seat. I do think so and I am saying that with complete faith. BJP is winning it," the BJP leader said.Voting for Delhi Assembly Elections took place earlier in the day while the counting of will is on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)