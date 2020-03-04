Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi Court for Anticipatory Bail

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is currently absconding, on Tuesday moved a Delhi court for an anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.Advocate Mukesh Kalia representing Tahir Hussain moved the anticipatory bail which is now listed for hearing before District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain on Wednesday.Anticipatory bail means that an individual can seek or request to the court to get bail in anticipation or in expectation of being named or accused of having committed a non-bailable offence.The expelled Councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that attempts are being made to arrest Hussain as soon as possible."There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain (expelled AAP Councillor) was rescued by police. The fact is that on February 24 night we received information that a Councillor is trapped and surrounded but when police checked he was found at his home," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said here."On February 26, when IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was found and his family made allegations, Tahir became the main accused. After that Tahir's house was searched and evidence was gathered. Police are conducting raids and trying to arrest him as soon as possible," he added.At least 47 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

