Extension of Lockdown Will Depend Upon Emerging Situation: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the extension of lockdown would depend on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the State."If we lift the lockdown, then there is a problem. If we do not do, there will be a problem. The numbers of COVID-19 can surge in the State if lockdown will be lifted as people from other States will come here. We will decide about it at right time," Chief Minister Soren told reporters here."We need to follow the lockdown provisions and social distancing," added Soren.Commenting on the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, he said: "I told PM Modi that Jharkhand is a tribal, Dalit-dominated State. The government's economic situation is under pressure due to the lockdown.""MNREGA wage rate is the lowest in Jharkhand. The wage rate should be Rs 300. The Central government should provide the desired financial assistance to the State," he said.Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi held video conferencing with the chief ministers to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.Till now there are 17 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand. (ANI)

