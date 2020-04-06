Farmer Killed over Boundary Dispute

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday over a boundary dispute, police said.

Chander Pal had gone to the fields to work when he was confronted by the two suspects, who killed him using a spade. The incident occurred at Sikanderpur village, an officer said.

Naresh and Sachin has been arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

