Few Takers for Lights-out Call in Meghalaya

Shillong, Apr 5 (PTI) Except for the BJP members and a few homes who joined the prime minister's call of lighting candles and 'diyas' at 9 pm, it was a usual evening in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya on Sunday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and almost all the state cabinet ministers stayed away from it, a source close to the CMO said.

BJP state president Ernest Mawrie and other party functionaries lit candles and 'diyas' in their respective homes.

Entire Shillong was lit just like any other day and there was no disruption in electricity supply, a power department official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday urged the people to switch off the lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

