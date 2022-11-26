Doha (Qatar), Nov 26: A first-half headed goal by Mitchell Duke helped Australia carve out a fighting 1-0 win over Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup Group D match played at Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday. The 23rd-minute strike helped the Socceroos' to collect their first points of the football showpiece event.Tunisia 0–1 Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Mitchell Duke’s Strike Help Australians Bounce Back After France Defeat

Coach Graham Arnold's team had fallen to defending champion France in their first match losing 4-1, after having scored the first goal of the match, only to find their defense cave four times in the match against the rampaging Frenchman.

Tunisia on the other hand had drawn goalless with Denmark in their first group encounter. Australia will take on Denmark in their last league group match while Tunisia will take on France.

