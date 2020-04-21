Fire at Hotel-turned-quarantine Facility in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada area which is being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre on Tuesday evening, but there were no reports of anybody getting injured, an official said.

The blaze started in the four-storey Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis Road around 6.20 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.

Most of the quarantined patients were rescued from the smoke-filled building while search was on for others, he said.

