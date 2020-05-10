Fire Breaks out in Moscow Hospital, 295 Evacuated

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], May 10 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 295 people have been evacuated from a hospital in northern Moscow following a fire, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday. Earlier in the day, a blaze broke out on the first floor of the treatment block of the City Clinical Hospital No. 50, resulting in one fatality. According to the emergency services, the outside fire has already been extinguished."We have moved 295 people to an admission ward of a nearby building," the representative said. (Sputnik/ANI)

