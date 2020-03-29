Five Khurja Natives Tested Corona-positive in Meerut: CMO

Bulandshahr, Mar 29 (PTI) A couple belonging to Khurja and their three relatives were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Meerut near here on Sunday, said officials.

The man had been staying at Shastri Nagar of Meerut where he had approached for treatment after developing symptoms of coronavirus infection, said Chief Medical Officer, Dr Raj Kumar, of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and Hospital.

The man, dealing in pottery business at Amravati in Maharashtra, had come to his in-laws residing in Shastri Nagar of Meerut with his wife on March 19.

He complained of breathing problems on March 26 and was taken to the Govt Medical College at Meerut where he was declared corona-positive on Sunday along with his wife and three relatives.

All have been kept in the hospital isolation wards and are undergoing treatment.

After reaching Meerut on March 19, the victim had also offered prayer in a mosque and attended a marriage party in which in he came in contact with many peoples, said the CMO.

Fifty peoples from his relation and others are being examined, he added.

