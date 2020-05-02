Five Missing Members Aboard Crashed Helicopter Presumed Dead, Says Canadian Military

World. (File Image)

Toronto [Canada], May 2 (ANI): Five members of the Canadian Armed Forces onboard the chopper which crashed off the coast of Greece earlier this week are officially presumed dead, the military said in a statement."The missing five members who were aboard the aircraft are now officially considered missing and presumed deceased," the military said in a statement.One member, Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a Marine Systems Engineering Officer had already been confirmed deceased."Today, the search and rescue efforts of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) officially transitioned into search and recovery efforts, following Wednesday's tragic accident involving a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-148 Cyclone helicopter in the Mediterranean Sea," the statement, issued by National Defense / Canadian Armed Forces, read.Four Royal Canadian Air Force members and two Royal Canadian Navy members were aboard the chopper serving with a NATO naval task force. It crashed in international waters between Greece and Italy on Wednesday.(ANI)

