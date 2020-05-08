Former Haryana DGP H R Swan Dies at 89

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Haryana former director general of police Hans Raj Swan has passed away at the age of 89, a state police department spokesperson said on Friday.

Swan, a retired IPS officer who also served in undivided Punjab in various capacities, breathed his last at Panchkula on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava expressed grief over the demise of Swan.

In a message issued here on Friday, Yadava conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of bereaved family and prayed for peace to the soul.

Haryana IPS Officers Association has also condoled the demise of Swan.

The last rites were performed at Manimajra cremation ground here on Friday where DGP Yadava, CID Chief Anil Kumar Rao and many other senior officers of the Haryana Police were also present, the spokesperson said.

A 1957-batch IPS officer, Swan had joined in the erstwhile undivided Punjab cadre.

"He served Haryana Police with passion and dedication in various capacities. He remained DGP Haryana twice from July 6, 1986 to November 3, 1986 and June 23, 1987 to June 21, 1988," the spokesperson said.

Swan superannuated in 1988.

