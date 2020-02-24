Four Dead After Elephant Entered into Residential Areas in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Four people were killed while three others were injured after an elephant entered into residential areas and attacked people in two separate incidents in Bhubaneswar on Monday, HS Upadhyay, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Odisha said."The elephant came from Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary and moved towards the Delang area in Puri district," he said.He also informed that in Khordha district, two people lost their lives while one was injured."As people are not used to elephant movement in Puri, many started coming very close to the elephant, clicking photos and even touching it which led to the loss of human lives," Upadhyay said. (ANI)

