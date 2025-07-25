Paris, July 24: French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state, amid snowballing global anger over people starving in Gaza. Macron said in a post on X that he will formalize the decision at the United Nations General Assembly in September. “The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved." ‘A Ceasefire Must Be Established’: India Backs Immediate Ceasefire and Aid Push in Gaza, Calls for Release of Hostages at UNSC.

Emmanuel Macron Announces France Will Officially Recognise Palestine as a State

Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.… pic.twitter.com/VTSVGVH41I — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2025

The French president offered support for Israel after the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and frequently speaks out against antisemitism, but he has grown increasingly frustrated about Israel's war in Gaza, especially in recent months.

