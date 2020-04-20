Francisco Trincao Will Define a Decade: Antonio Salvador

Leeds [UK], April 20 (ANI): SC Braga president Antonio Salvador feels that Francisco Trincao, who is due to complete his move to Barcelona in July, will define a decade from now."We already know we are going to lose one of our great players, one that I consider the best, one that will define a decade from now, which is Trincao," Goal.com quoted Salvador as saying."As you know, he has been sold to Barcelona. I believe that almost the entire squad will be maintained next season. Our squad will increasingly have players from the academy. This is due to the exceptional facilities we created. They will provide even more talent. We want a strong core of players that will support players who can move into the line-up," he added.In January, Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barcelona but the move will not come into effect until July 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)