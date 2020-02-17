Gadkari Reaches Stockholm to Attend Global Conference on Road Safety

World. (File Image)

Stockholm [Sweden], Feb 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari reached the Swedish capital on Monday to represent India at the 3rd High-Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030 that will be held from February 19 and 20.Gadkari, upon his arrival here, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Sweden, Monika Kapil Mohta.The objective of the conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads.Leaders from participating countries will draw up a road-map for reaching the United Nations' goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.During his stay in Stockholm, the Union Minister will have a bilateral dialogue with his Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere.Gadkari is also scheduled to hold talks with World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer. Also, on Gadkari's itinerary will be a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting to be attended by a number of CEOs. (ANI)

