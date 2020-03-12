Ghaziabad: Woman Found Murdered in Fields

Ghaziabad, Mar 12 (PTI) A woman was found murdered in a pool of blood in the fields near the Bhatta No.5 road of Ghaziabad, police said on Thursday.

She has been identified as Rinni Jain, a resident of Gulmohar Green Society, Sahibabad.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, she had left home for her workplace in Delhi by her a car but did not return home in the night, police said, adding that her children informed about it to their neighbours.

SP (City) Maneesh Mishra said then a missing report was lodged by them at the Sahibabad police station.

He said the body was found around 8 km away from her residence, located near the Hindan Air Force station gate.

