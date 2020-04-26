Girl from Nepal, in Urgent Need of Jaw Surgery, Examined by Doctors at AIIMS

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A day after PTI reported about a 16-year-old girl from Nepal waiting for her jaw surgery in the AIIMS here, which got delayed due to the ongoing lockdown, she was taken to the emergency department of the hospital for examination.

Two officials from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) visited the girl and her father at the make-shift shelter home outside the premier hospital, where they have been staying since February.

"Around 9 am, two persons came to the make-shift shelter home outside AIIMS, where we are staying. One of them had a photo of a news article in his phone. They enquired about us and took me along with them to the emergency department of the hospital," Nand Kishore, the girl's father, told PTI.

Kishore (39), along with her daughter Sneha Kumari, travelled over 1,000 kilometres from Nepal's Paesa district to Delhi in February for the girl's jaw surgery at the premier medical institution.

"The doctors at the emergency department saw the old reports and prepared a new one. Senior doctors also met Sneha and said the OPD will open after the lockdown, following which the further process for her operation will be initiated," Kishore said.

There was a tumour in the girl's jaw, which doctors at the AIIMS surgically removed two years ago along with her jawbone, which they had replaced with metal plates.

The metal plates in the girl's jaw have since dislocated. In need of an urgent surgery, the girl is mostly under enormous pain.

Her jaw hurts due to which she cannot eat solid food and prefers something light like juice.

Kishore himself cannot walk without the support of a stick due to a backbone injury for which he underwent surgery in Nepal around four years ago.

The girl's surgery, initially scheduled for February 25, was postponed several times, before being rescheduled for March 24. But it was delayed again due to the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)