Goa: Smart Kiosks for Coronavirus Screening Become Operational

Panaji, May 5 (PTI) The smart kiosks set up at the borders of Goa for coronavirus screening became operation on Tuesday, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

In a statement, Rane said though Goa is a green zone, we are ensuring all possible measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"The Smart Kiosks placed at border check posts of Dodamarg and Keri (both in North Goa) are now operational," he said.

Both the check posts are located on the borders with Maharashtra.

"I am grateful to the team of GVK EMRI 108 for their assistance by providing Emergency Medical Technicians who have been trained by the Goa Directorate of Health Services," Rane said.

He said the technicians will collect swab samples of suspected travellers entering Goa and send it for testing at the COVID lab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)