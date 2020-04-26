Goa Virology Lab in GMCH to Function 24/7: Health Minister

Panaji, Apr 26 (PTI) The virology lab set up in Goa Medical College and Hospital will be testing samples for novel coronavirus round the clock, said state health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday.

Goa does not have any active COVID-19 case currently.

"Happy to inform that our Virology lab at @GoaGmc will be functioning 24/7 to cater to doing maximum tests and strengthen our fight against COVID-19," Rane tweeted.

