Tel Aviv, March 1: The world of international espionage has long been dominated by the shadows of Israel's "Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations," better known as Mossad. For over seven decades, the agency has operated under a veil of extreme secrecy, executing missions that often blur the lines between reality and cinematic fiction. Its reputation for precision, ruthlessness, and long-range reach has made it a central pillar of Israel’s national security strategy, often acting as the "long arm" of the state in foreign territories.

Recent events in the Middle East have once again brought the agency's capabilities into the global spotlight. As regional tensions reach a critical boiling point, the historical precedent of Mossad's operations provides a vital lens through which to view current geopolitical maneuvers. From the streets of Buenos Aires to the high-rises of Dubai, the agency has consistently demonstrated that physical distance is rarely a barrier to its objectives.

What Is Mossad?

Formed on December 13, 1949, at the recommendation of Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, Mossad is Israel's national intelligence agency responsible for human intelligence (HUMINT), covert action, and counterterrorism beyond the country's borders. Unlike the Shin Bet (internal security) or Aman (military intelligence), Mossad reports directly and only to the Prime Minister. Its motto, derived from Proverbs 24:6, formerly read: "Where no counsel is, the people fall, but in the multitude of counselors there is safety," underscoring its role as the nation's ultimate strategic safeguard.

List of Mossad’s Most Famous Operations:

The Capture of Adolf Eichmann (1960)

Perhaps the most famous mission in the agency's history, Mossad agents tracked the Nazi architect of the Holocaust to Argentina. Operating under the name "Ricardo Klement," Eichmann was abducted from a street in Buenos Aires, sedated, and smuggled onto an El Al plane to stand trial in Jerusalem.

Operation Wrath of God (1972–1992)

Following the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics, Prime Minister Golda Meir authorized a decades-long campaign to assassinate the members of the "Black September" militant group responsible for the attack.

The Legend of Eli Cohen (1961–1965)

Operative Eli Cohen successfully infiltrated the highest levels of the Syrian government by posing as a wealthy businessman. The intelligence he gathered, including the location of Syrian fortifications on the Golan Heights, was credited as a primary factor in Israel’s victory during the Six-Day War.

Operation Entebbe (1976)

While primarily an IDF military mission, Mossad provided the critical intelligence required for the daring rescue of over 100 hostages from a hijacked plane in Uganda. Agents famously gathered blueprints of the airport and monitored the movements of the hijackers.

Stuxnet and the Iranian Nuclear Program (2010)

In the digital age, Mossad is widely believed to have co-developed the Stuxnet computer virus, which physically sabotaged Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. The agency has also been linked to the high-profile assassinations of several Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade.

The legacy of these operations looms large over the current crisis unfolding across the Middle East. As of March 1, 2026, the region is grappling with the aftermath of "Operation Epic Fury" and "Operation Roaring Lion," a massive joint US-Israeli offensive that has reportedly resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

With Iran’s Revolutionary Guard vowing "devastating blows" and the U.S. threatening "unprecedented force," the shadow of intelligence-led warfare is more visible than ever. While formal militaries exchange missile fire, the lessons of Mossad’s history suggest that the most decisive actions in this conflict may still be occurring behind the scenes, far from the front lines.

