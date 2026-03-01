Hello and welcome to LatestLY's coverage of the ZIM vs SA Super 8 match, which is a dead rubber, with Zimbabwe already eliminated, and South Africa having booked a place in the semi-finals. South Africa will look to maintain momentum, while Zimbabwe will look to end tournament on a high.

Aiden Markram’s South Africa enter the contest as the overwhelming favourites. As the only undefeated side remaining in the tournament, the 2024 runners-up have already booked their place in the semi-finals following dominant victories over India and the West Indies. With qualification secured, this match presents an ideal opportunity for the Proteas to test their bench strength and ensure key players like fast bowler Kagiso Rabada find their rhythm before the high-stakes knockouts.

Conversely, Zimbabwe’s remarkable journey officially comes to an end today. After failing to qualify for the 2024 edition, Sikandar Raza's men became the giant-killers of the group stage in Sri Lanka, earning praise for stunning both Australia and the co-hosts. However, the transition to batting-friendly Indian conditions proved difficult. In their recent Super 8 matches, Zimbabwe's bowling attack struggled to adapt, conceding totals in excess of 250 runs against both the West Indies and India. Pakistan Out of Semi-Final Race, New Zealand Qualify for Last Four of T20 World Cup 2026

Squads

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs