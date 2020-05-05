Google, Apple Prohibit Contact Tracing Apps to Track Users' Location

Washington D.C. [USA] May 5 (ANI): Two of the tech giants -- Apple and Google -- on Tuesday said that the usage of location tracking in their applications will be banned and they will no longer allow contact tracing applications to track the location of users.According to Mashable, the applications use API on which both Facebook and Google have been working on for helping in slowing down the spread of coronavirus.A separate list of guidelines was shared by the two tech giants for the public health authorities. The guidelines include a prohibition on the localized data collection system and limitations on the use of API which allows only one app per country to use the API. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)