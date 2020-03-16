Governor Lalji Tandon Seems Under Pressure: PC Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Monday said that the letter from the Governor Lalji Tandon is surprising and it seems that he is under pressure.Speaking to ANI he said, "The letter from the Governor Lalji Tandon is surprising and it seems that he is under pressure"Earlier in a day, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17.He said that the assembly will hold its session on March 26 and Kamal Nath government will prove its majority."Kamal Nath Ji has the majority and we will prove it on March 26," he said. (ANI)

