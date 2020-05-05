Govt Hikes Excise Duty on Petrol by Rs 10/L, Diesel by Rs 13/L

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The government on Tuesday night hiked the excise duty on petrol by steep Rs 10 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 13 a litre.

The hike in duty has taken away gains from falling global crude oil prices.

Last month, benchmark Brent crude oil dropped to as low as USD 18.10 per barrel - the lowest since 1999, as coronavirus wiped away demand, creating large surpluses around the globe.

Prices have since rebounded to around USD 28 a barrel.

