Group of Singers Spread Awareness About COVID-19 in Telangana

Sircilla (Telangana) [India], Apr 5 (ANI): A group of singers spread awareness about COVID-19 among villagers of Telangana state by singing songs.A group of people led by Deva of Mandeppalli village here has been educating the public at Thangallapalli Mandal by singing a song relating to awareness about COVID-19.The songs carry the message that the people must follow instructions given by the Central and State Governments of staying at home, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the state. (ANI)

