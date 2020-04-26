Guj Lockdown: 4k FIRs, 5.4k Held, 10k Vehicles Seized on Sat

Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Gujarat police registered over 4,000 FIRs, arrested nearly 5,400 people and seized more than 10,400 vehicles in a single day on Saturday for lockdown and quarantine violations, state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.

The lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is in place across the country till May 3.

"On Saturday, we registered 2,715 FIRs for lockdown violations, 962 for flouting quarantine and 506 for other issues related to lockdown. We arrested 5,390 persons, and seized 10,488 vehicles," Jha told reporters on Sunday.

He said footage from drones and CCTV cameras as well as video recordings were checked to zero in on violators.

As many as 34 FIRs were lodged on the basis of CCTV footage and 60 held on Saturday, with 291 such FIRs filed so far and 504 people held, he said.

"Footage from drone cameras led to the arrest of 7,768 persons and registration of 8,910 FIRS so far, including 363 FIRs lodged on Saturday. CCTV footage has helped us arrest 2,638 in connection with 1,691 FIRs," he added.

He said 479 FIRs have been lodged and 938 people held so far for spreading fake news and rumours on social media, and 37 such accounts have been blocked.

